Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sun, warm temps

New Jersey residents will see beautiful weather this weekend for the start of October.

But News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this sunny weather will be the precursor to more cloudy and rainy weather for the beginning of the upcoming week.

Friday’s overnight hours will see mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping into the upper-40s and low-50s.

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures around 75 degrees. Mostly clear skies will remain by Saturday night, with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Sunday will a mix of sun and clouds, but the weather is expected to remain dry. High temperatures will be warm in the upper-70s. Sunday night will see an increase in clouds with temperatures dipping into the low- to mid-60s.

Rain will begin to develop by Monday, with the possibility of thunderstorms by the evening. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-70s. Monday night will see some more rain, with temperatures in the low-60s.

Tuesday will continue to see some clouds and rain, with lows in the low-70s. Tuesday evening will see more rain showers, which will lessen by the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be around 58 degrees.

Wednesday will see some clouds, with a stray rain shower possible. Daytime highs will be around 68 degrees. Wednesday night is expected to see cloudy skies, another chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s.