San Antonio Spurs 2021 Betting Preview & Predictions

By Will Moorman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere wasn’t much to take away from the 2020-21 season for the San Antonio Spurs. The team finished 10th in the Western Conference with a 33-39 record, which is very much a failure for a franchise such as San Antonio that is used to success. There were some shining moments, but all-in-all the Spurs finished towards the bottom of the league in most categories. Three-point shooting was horrendous especially. The deep ball is necessary in the NBA these days, and the lack-there-of was evident for San Antonio last season.

