CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

These eight comically shaped districts prove that Republican gerrymandering is out of control

By David Leffler
texassignal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerrymandering is a hell of a drug, y’all. Earlier this week, the Texas Legislature released its first proposed draft of the state’s new congressional maps — and, needless to say, the Republican-dominated body wasn’t shy about its intentions. In an effort to dilute the voting power of heavily Democratic metropolises like Houston, Dallas, and Austin, the prospective district lines criss-cross, squiggle around, and snake through blue-voting communities with expert precision.

texassignal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Texas House proposes map that increases Republican strength and white majority districts

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House members on Thursday released its first proposal for a new map redrawing the chamber's 150-member districts. The initial draft would both increase Republicans' strength across the state and the number of districts in which white residents make up a majority of eligible voters.
POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Texas Republicans release proposal for new congressional boundaries that bolsters GOP districts

DALLAS — Republicans have proposed new congressional boundaries that provide protection for North Texas incumbents, but doesn’t give the fast-growing Dallas/Fort Worth area one of two new seats earmarked for the Lone Star State. Despite the remarkable population growth powered by minority residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth region, Republican lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Gerrymander Their Way Around Latinos

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Texas’ population boom over the last decade, which gave the state two new U.S. House seats in the latest Census, was driven almost entirely by people of color. But on Monday, Republicans made clear they want to be the ones to benefit—at the expense of Hispanic voters.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Ted Cruz
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Says ‘Communistic California’ Forcing Them To Leave State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento couple is leaving the state because they claim they’re fed up with California in more ways than one. There is no question why Trever Huft and his girlfriend are packing their bags and leaving California. The Natomas residents are sending one last message before they drive to the Lone Star State. Huft wrote on the back of his pick-up truck “Leaving communistic California!” Trever Huft “I feel like that really sums it up: you do what you are told,” he explained. ”The deciding factor for me is when they required my girlfriend to get a vaccination just to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Republicans#San Antonio#The Texas Legislature#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
texassignal.com

What should Fort Hood be renamed?

Fort Hood in Central Texas is one of the largest U.S. military bases in the world. Home to 40,000 soldiers, it serves as the headquarters for the III Corps, arguably the most powerful corps in the U.S. Army due to the number of armored units. It is also named after a general who took up arms against the United States in the name of slavery. Now Fort Hood, along with other bases named after Confederate generals, is getting a new name, the only question is what it should be.
MILITARY
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE
texassignal.com

NextGen’s Big Adventure

A packed room at the University of Houston caught a glimpse of the next big thing happening in Texas on Saturday, and the ceremonies felt decidedly different from those that have come before it. That’s because the organization hosting the day’s proceedings is no stranger to doing big things, and...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy