Politics

A Look Back at The Afghanistan Conflict

By Michael Mayemura
Tiger Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy. The traumatizing attacks and subsequent “War on Terror” left deep scars in America that rippled across the Middle East. In a desperate search for answers, many backed the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan with the fantastical belief that America would take out those responsible and leave. Yet, as the war’s true nature emerged, public opinion soured, but by then the damage had already been done.

