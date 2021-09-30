Recycling District on Plastic Bag Recycling
The Recycling and Waste Reduction of Porter County says 2021 has seen a rise in plastic bag recycling contamination in Porter County. District officials say plastic bags shouldn’t be placed in curbside recycling as they can jam or damage the machines at local sorting facilities. The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County aims to educate and help residents connect the dots when it comes to plastic bag recycling.indiana105.com
