CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Mystery group steps in to help Ciattarelli

By By Matt Friedman
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efK8t_0cDoZG5100
Pictured is a portion of a flyer being circulated in New Jersey by a new group called Garden State Rescue. Colin Mahns

Its name sounds more like a pet shelter than a political organization.

But workers for a new group called "Garden State Rescue" were recently spotted canvassing in New Jersey to help Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, and so far it’s not clear who’s behind it.

A flyer from the organization could double as a Ciattarelli campaign mail piece. It features a large picture of Ciattarelli and urges residents to vote for him, and on the back it says “New Jersey is broken and it’s Phil Murphy’s fault,” echoing several of Ciattarelli’s campaign themes.

Independent expenditures are common at all levels of elections in New Jersey, from school board to statewide office, and Democrats have dominated in recent years. Groups tied to the New Jersey Education Association and South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross have spent millions of dollars backing Democratic candidates. But Garden State Rescue’s origins are particularly opaque.

Aside from its disclaimer, it lists only a P.O. Box in Lambertville, a liberal enclave in Hunterdon County. It’s not clear if the group is a super PAC, which is required to publicly disclose its donors, or a nonprofit, which is not. The group does not appear to have filed paperwork with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, the Federal Election Commission, the IRS or the New Jersey Department of Treasury.

Colin Mahns, a Hudson County resident and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, told POLITICO he found the flyers “littered” around the heavily Democratic Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood on Sept. 19 and that a canvasser handing them out “said they were part of Ciattarelli’s campaign.” Mahns brought the flyer to POLITICO's attention because it blamed Murphy for "benefits and drivers licenses for illegal immigrants," even though Ciattarelli in Tuesday's gubernatorial debate said he backed a law Murphy signed allowing undocumented immigrants to qualify for driver's licenses.

The flyer has a disclaimer stating that it’s not affiliated or coordinating with any campaign, and Ciattarelli's campaign manager, Eric Arpert, said the campaign is not handing them out. The Republican Governors Association and New Jersey Republican State Committee also told POLITICO they are not distributing the flyer.

Joe Donohue, ELEC’s deputy director, said that independent expenditure groups that spend more than $1,900 either supporting or opposing a candidate are required to disclose it with the agency. It’s not clear of Garden State Rescue’s efforts exceed that amount.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Poll: Gov race in the single digits — barely

For a couple weeks now, Jack Ciattarelli’s people have been telling anyone who will listen that this is a single-digit race. And now we see evidence that it is, albeit at the extreme end of it. A Stockton poll released Wednesday showed Gov. Phil Murphy leading Ciattarelli by 9 points, 50 percent to 41 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theridgewoodblog.net

GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli

Trenton NJ, the Tuesday night debate was a big fail for Governor Murphy . GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli looked prepared and focused while the governor stuck to his well worn failed silly bromides . The governor seemed a bit rattled ,looking for an anti Trump sound bite double down on the usual failed promises on how the state is helping minorities and working families . Governor Murphy also failed to take ownership of his disastrous COVID policy . New Jersey’s COVID Response was among the Very Worst in the country.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
POLITICO

It's debate day

It’s debate night, the first of two between Gov. Phil Murphy and Jack Ciattarelli. Ciattarelli will needle Murphy on raising taxes, the state’s business climate, nursing home Covid-19 deaths, unemployment waits and MVC lines. Murphy will tie Ciattarelli to Donald Trump, attack his anti-mask mandate statements and his opposition to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theridgewoodblog.net

Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey Governor

TRENTON NJ, NFIB New Jersey PAC, the state’s most influential and effective small business political action committee, today announced its endorsement of businessman and former assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli for governor. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) New Jersey PAC, whose members are New Jersey small business owners, overwhelmingly supported backing Ciattarelli based on his record and platform and will work hard to make the Voice of Small Business heard in this election.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Globe

Murray: “Ciattarelli needed bigger movement”

Patrick Murray, the head of the gold-standard Monmouth University Polling Institute, said that this morning’s Monmouth gubernatorial poll numbers bode ill for Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli despite some movement towards the former assemblyman. “Ciattarelli needed bigger movement,” said Murray, a New Jerseyan considered one of the nation’s top pollsters. “He...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
POLITICO

Jumaania: Let the primary talk begin

It’s officially unofficial: New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams has broken the seal on the Democratic primary for governor by launching an exploratory committee for a 2022 run. What does that mean? “We’re going to take some time to run around the state, speak to some folks, open up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

‘As adults, we failed’: New Jersey’s school bus driver shortage grows ‘dire’

Amid a nationwide bus driver shortage, many New Jersey families say they‘ve been worn down by endless lengthy delays, no-show drivers and poor communication from districts. Suzanne Tuttle was about to call the police. Her 4-year old son, Max, should have been home from his first day of prekindergarten at J. Harvey Rodgers School in Glassboro four hours earlier, but his bus still had not arrived.
TRAFFIC
wirx.com

GOP Group Clears Step To Pursue Michigan Voting Rules

From the Associated Press — Republican organizers of veto-proof legislation that would make it harder to vote have cleared a procedural step. The Michigan elections board on Thursday approved a 100-word summary that will appear on the ballot petition. Secure MI Vote will soon begin collecting signatures. The group needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures and wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to enact the bill in 2022 rather than let it go on the ballot. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer couldn’t veto it. The initiative would, among other things, require prospective absentee voters to provide a copy of their photo identification or to include their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Axios

Andrew Yang says he officially left the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang announced on Monday that he changed his voter registration from "Democrat" to "Independent," calling the move a "strangely emotional experience." What he's saying: While Yang said he has identified as a Democrat for years and has "dozens of friends and confidantes who are entrenched in the Democratic Party," he is "confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin's suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that's pushing the US closer to default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested Senate Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Rescue#Republican#Democrats#Democratic#P O Box#Pac#The New Jersey Department#Treasury#Mahns
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
123K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy