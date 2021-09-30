Mystery group steps in to help Ciattarelli

Pictured is a portion of a flyer being circulated in New Jersey by a new group called Garden State Rescue. Colin Mahns

Its name sounds more like a pet shelter than a political organization.

But workers for a new group called "Garden State Rescue" were recently spotted canvassing in New Jersey to help Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, and so far it’s not clear who’s behind it.

A flyer from the organization could double as a Ciattarelli campaign mail piece. It features a large picture of Ciattarelli and urges residents to vote for him, and on the back it says “New Jersey is broken and it’s Phil Murphy’s fault,” echoing several of Ciattarelli’s campaign themes.

Independent expenditures are common at all levels of elections in New Jersey, from school board to statewide office, and Democrats have dominated in recent years. Groups tied to the New Jersey Education Association and South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross have spent millions of dollars backing Democratic candidates. But Garden State Rescue’s origins are particularly opaque.

Aside from its disclaimer, it lists only a P.O. Box in Lambertville, a liberal enclave in Hunterdon County. It’s not clear if the group is a super PAC, which is required to publicly disclose its donors, or a nonprofit, which is not. The group does not appear to have filed paperwork with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, the Federal Election Commission, the IRS or the New Jersey Department of Treasury.

Colin Mahns, a Hudson County resident and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, told POLITICO he found the flyers “littered” around the heavily Democratic Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood on Sept. 19 and that a canvasser handing them out “said they were part of Ciattarelli’s campaign.” Mahns brought the flyer to POLITICO's attention because it blamed Murphy for "benefits and drivers licenses for illegal immigrants," even though Ciattarelli in Tuesday's gubernatorial debate said he backed a law Murphy signed allowing undocumented immigrants to qualify for driver's licenses.

The flyer has a disclaimer stating that it’s not affiliated or coordinating with any campaign, and Ciattarelli's campaign manager, Eric Arpert, said the campaign is not handing them out. The Republican Governors Association and New Jersey Republican State Committee also told POLITICO they are not distributing the flyer.

Joe Donohue, ELEC’s deputy director, said that independent expenditure groups that spend more than $1,900 either supporting or opposing a candidate are required to disclose it with the agency. It’s not clear of Garden State Rescue’s efforts exceed that amount.