Ensemble Español Opens Auditorium Theatre's 2021-2022 Season Oct. 16
Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University, returns to the Auditorium Theatre 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Celebrating the finale performance of its 45th anniversary "Zafiro Flamenco (Sapphire Flamenco): New Era, New Works, New Legacies" season, the Chicago-based Ensemble Español has been hailed for "its grand theatricality, precision-tooled technique, and flamenco-based fire" (Chicago Tonight).www.dailyherald.com
