Hi$tory with Peter Sagal

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This is an engaging horror-comedy that's as entertaining as it is thoughtful. Bingo Hell shows that with a strong story, something deeper to communicate, and excellent acting, a movie's relatively low budget means nothing. (If only other horror moviemakers would take note of this.) Centered primarily on fully-developed and diverse senior citizen characters who are trying to make sense of the gentrification rapidly taking over their once gritty but tightknit community, Bingo Hell makes pointed commentary on accepting change, gentrification, greed, and addiction, among other things. Led by feisty abuela Lupita, these seniors, while certainly prone to being cranky and cantankerous, aren't the helpless, doddering stereotypes often conveyed in movies and TV, and it's refreshing to see seniors take the lead roles in a horror movie as opposed to the twentysomethings playing teenagers that are such a standard of typical horror fare.
Comments / 0