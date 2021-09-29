CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi$tory with Peter Sagal

By Marty Brown
 7 days ago

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. What parents need to know. User Reviews. Parents...

The Ghost and Molly McGee

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Talk to your kids about ... Families can talk about whether or not they find the ghosts scary. How does the cartoon use pictures, sound, and storyline to make the ghosts seem more or less scary in certain parts?. Molly is...
Bingo Hell

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. This is an engaging horror-comedy that's as entertaining as it is thoughtful. Bingo Hell shows that with a strong story, something deeper to communicate, and excellent acting, a movie's relatively low budget means nothing. (If only other horror moviemakers would take note of this.) Centered primarily on fully-developed and diverse senior citizen characters who are trying to make sense of the gentrification rapidly taking over their once gritty but tightknit community, Bingo Hell makes pointed commentary on accepting change, gentrification, greed, and addiction, among other things. Led by feisty abuela Lupita, these seniors, while certainly prone to being cranky and cantankerous, aren't the helpless, doddering stereotypes often conveyed in movies and TV, and it's refreshing to see seniors take the lead roles in a horror movie as opposed to the twentysomethings playing teenagers that are such a standard of typical horror fare.
‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victoria Flips The Script On Ashland, Going Full Force With Wedding?

The Y&R spoilers for the week of October 4, 2021, show that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) switches her attitude. The couple travels to Tuscany, Italy, but she doesn’t look too certain about wanting to marry Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Then she’ll flip the script and want to get it done as soon as possible. Maybe it’s the romantic city that has her catching feelings all over again.
Peter Sagal
Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
MSNBC President: “No Immediate Rush” to Find Rachel Maddow Primetime Successor

MSNBC executives aren’t sweating Rachel Maddow’s future at the cable news channel. Maddow in August signed a new long-term deal with NBCUniversal, one that will see her develop other types of content and programming for MSNBC and other NBCU channels and platforms. Critically, it also means that at some point, perhaps within the next year, Maddow will step aside from her 9 p.m. primetime show in favor of a less-intense TV on-air schedule. Interviewed at The Information’s WTF conference Wednesday, MSNBC president Rashida Jones said that while “it is something we are working through, there is no immediate rush here.” “One of our...
NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
A famous pop star has been crowned the winner of ‘The Masked Singer’

Warning: spoilers for The Masked Singer are ahead. The unveiling of the final three celebrities on this season’s The Masked Singer definitely disappoint. The grand finale of season three took place on Tuesday night, October 5th, and saw U.S. pop star Anastacia crowned as the winner. She was followed in...
Tony Shalhoub hits back at Sarah Silverman’s ‘Jewface’ comments

Tony Shalhoub doesn’t have any issues with non-Jewish actors playing overtly Jewish roles. The Maronite Christian actor, who plays a Jewish professor in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” defended his casting when asked about recent comments by Sarah Silverman denouncing Hollywood as having a “Jewface” problem. “I always feel that we’re...
Angiolina Jolie’s confession on divorce

According to the latest statements released by the actress, with Brad Pitt it would be over because of Harvey Weinstein. Angelina Jolie in an interview said that the love relationship between her and her ex-husband Brad Pitt ended also and above all because of Harvey Weinstein, the producer. The interview.
