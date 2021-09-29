Rivers Lifeblood

I got a new watch.” “What kind is it?” “11:30.”. Sound familiar? Hearing loss sneaks up on you. People start mumbling, an old friend calls and you have to let them talk a few minutes before you know who it is. You call customer service, but you can’t understand them because they have an accent. You are always asking the clerk or server to repeat whatever they said. People, especially young people, talk too fast for you to understand them. The pandemic hits and everyone is wearing a mask making understanding nearly impossible. Then, the moment of reckoning comes— your best friend calls and leaves a message. You play it twice. Still can’t understand it. Your best friend and you can’t understand her! Denial just isn’t working anymore. Time to face it; you have a hearing loss that you have to deal with!

