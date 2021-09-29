Rivers Lifeblood
The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. Rivers Lifeblood runs through a comprehensive set of details about plants and animals whose lives are organized together around the forward movement of rivers around the world. Similar to other nature documentaries, Rivers Lifeblood’s quality is utterly dazzling with respect to its video and audio elements. The slow motion and focused sounds of the riverbed make the viewer feel legitimately enmeshed in the river’s world. Some particularly astonishing examples of “How did they catch that?” moments are when river floods knock down trees in real time on camera, and also when a tiny fish species is shown and heard gathering pebbles and rocks on the river bottom to bivouac against a swift current.www.commonsensemedia.org
