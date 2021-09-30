CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lawfare Podcast: Defamation Down Under

Just two days ago, on September 28, CNN announced that it was turning off access to its Facebook pages in Australia. Why would the network cut off Facebook users Down Under?. It’s not a protest of Facebook or… Australians. CNN’s move was prompted by a recent ruling by the High Court of Australia in Fairfax Media and Voller, which held that media companies can be held liable for defamatory statements made by third parties in the comments on their public pages, even if they didn’t know about them. This is a pretty extraordinary expansion of potential liability for organizations that run public pages with a lot of engagement.

atlantanews.net

CNN gives thumbs down to Facebook Down Under

ATLANTA, Georgia - CNN will no longer display its news stories on its Facebook page in Australia. The decision follows a ruling by the Australian High Court which upheld a decision on an appeal to a lower court that news companies are liable for comments their readers make on their Facebook pages.
lawfareblog.com

The Week that Was: All of Lawfare in One Post

Matthew Levitt wrote about the Syrian government’s facilitation of the Islamic State’s survival in an effort to discredit the broader Syrian opposition. Jen Patja Howell shared an episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which Jacob Schulz sat down with Benjamin Haddad to discuss the factors underlying the French reaction to the AUKUS security pact and its implications for the future of transatlantic relations and U.S. strategy:
lawfareblog.com

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

The Hill reports that an audit released Thursday into how the FBI handles applications for surveillance warrants found widespread failures in compliance to a key internal rule. Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz previously released findings in 2019 that multiple inaccuracies and omissions with the surveillance warrant applications targeting former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page were submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court. The new report found 209 errors in a sample of 29 FISA applications and an additional 209 instances in which the Woods File, a document that helps ensure accuracy in FISA applications, in the sample applications did not meet agency standards. The audit also found nearly 200 missing or incomplete Woods files in a pool of more than 7,000 FISA applications. The FBI “fully accept[s]” the inspector general’s recommendations for reforms to the FISA process, and said it had already adopted them.
The Independent

Australian defamation review to examine Facebook liability

An Australian review of defamation laws will likely examine whether platforms such as Facebook should be liable for users' defamatory posts, the communications minister said on Wednesday.The High Court made a landmark ruling last month that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages.Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said the ruling did not touch on whether Facebook could also be held liable for defamation under Australian law.“What the case did not illuminate was the question of whether Facebook themselves are liable, and that is something I anticipate” would be examined by...
lawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: Benjamin Haddad on Submarine Contracts and French Anger

France is mad. More specifically, France is mad about Australia reneging on a deal for French submarines and opting to go instead with an American contract. It's all part of AUKUS, a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that was announced two weeks ago. France recalled its ambassador to the U.S. and otherwise expressed dismay at the development.
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
The Independent

Reporter’s headband on morning politics show raises eyebrows

A reporter’s headgear on a Sunday TV appearance has drawn a mix of amused and baffled reactions on social media.Jeff Horwitz, a technology reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wore a bizarre combination of a grey suit and matching grey headband for his interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.His media appearance was originally meant to be about an internal dynamic at Facebook in which the company’s executives are pushing back against any suggestion that the company may be contributing to the negative discourse prevalent across the US and other countries where it is popular.By the time it hit Twitter,...
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
itechpost.com

Facebook Whistleblower Revealed: Ex-Employee Claims FB Prioritizes 'Making More Money'

Former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen has revealed a shocking truth: maybe FB, and its extension Instagram, wants you to feel bad about yourself. User thoughts like depression, embarrassment, anger, and even suicidal thinking, might be the social media's primary source of income. Internal evidence against Facebook was brought out by...
KTLA

Former Facebook employee claims social network contributed to Capitol riot

A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal […]
Deadline

Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Facebook Allegations, Calls Them A “False Picture Of the Company”

After what he called “quite a week,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out about what he termed “the false picture of the company that is being painted.” “We care deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health,” he wrote in a missive to employees that he shared publicly. “It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives.” This morning on Capitol Hill, however, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told rapt lawmakers that the company was “putting profits over our safety,” reiterating that Facebook was aware of the potential harm its platform poses to children and public discourse, yet chose...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower’s testimony, worldwide outages

(WJW / AP) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to testimony made by a whistleblower to Congress on Tuesday, as well as worldwide outages that impacted the company’s social media platforms the day before. Speaking before the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen told lawmakers the company knows its […]
AFP

Facebook chooses 'profit over safety,' says whistleblower

The whistleblower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children's mental health revealed her identity Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing "profit over safety." The world's largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, who as an unnamed whistleblower shared documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal that detailed how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, especially around body image.
WPRI 12 News

Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight

While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress Tuesday she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation.
AFP

Facebook wants US monopoly suit tossed due to bias

Facebook on Monday urged a federal judge to toss out a US monopoly lawsuit, arguing that the regulator behind it has "an axe to grind" and it lacks supporting facts. The amended complaint presents no facts establishing that Facebook has monopoly power in what regulators have characterized as a Personal Social Networking Services market, the motion maintained.
