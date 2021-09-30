The Lawfare Podcast: Defamation Down Under

The Hill reports that an audit released Thursday into how the FBI handles applications for surveillance warrants found widespread failures in compliance to a key internal rule. Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz previously released findings in 2019 that multiple inaccuracies and omissions with the surveillance warrant applications targeting former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page were submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court. The new report found 209 errors in a sample of 29 FISA applications and an additional 209 instances in which the Woods File, a document that helps ensure accuracy in FISA applications, in the sample applications did not meet agency standards. The audit also found nearly 200 missing or incomplete Woods files in a pool of more than 7,000 FISA applications. The FBI “fully accept[s]” the inspector general’s recommendations for reforms to the FISA process, and said it had already adopted them.

