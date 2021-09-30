Dovercourt: Plans approved for redevelopment of garage

WALTHAM (CBS) — A Waltham roof is left with a large hole after a collapse on Monday morning. It happened near 200 Moody Street. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported. Fire Chief Tom MacInnis said the building has been empty for years and water had been deteriorating it for some time. The call initially came in as possible vandalism. An officer responded and realized the roof inside was coming down. “It’s basically a collapse on the inside pushing the front wall out. We’re doing all precaution now so that the front of the wall, if it does come down,...

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO