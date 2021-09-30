Dovercourt: Plans approved for redevelopment of garage

A master plan for the Roseland Creek Community Park has been approved. The Santa Rosa City Council unanimously approved the proposal this week which includes plans to keep the park in its natural state with park amenities located mainly in the southern-most area. Amenities include, but are not limited to, a community garden or outdoor classroom area, a nature center with adjacent parking area, picnic areas with barbecues, a sports court, and children’s play areas. Funding for most of the amenities would have to come through the Park Development Impact funds in the Southwest Quadrant and through grants or similar sources. The future site of the nearly 20 acre Roseland Creek Community Park is located in Southwest Santa Rosa between McMinn Avenue and Burbank Avenue across from the Roseland Creek Elementary School.
Comments / 0