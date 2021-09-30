Roll raises $10 Million to become the Stripe for Social Tokens
Social token infrastructure company, Roll, announced it has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by IOSG Ventures with participation from Animoca Brands, Alchemy, Huobi Ventures, Weekend Fund, Mischief Fund, Audacity and more. IOSG joins existing backers in Roll, which includes Galaxy Interactive, Hustle Fund, Gary Vaynerchuk, Trevor McFederies, Ryan Selkis and Balaji Srinivasan. This new round of financing brings the company’s total funds raised to $12.7 million since it launched in 2019.aithority.com
Comments / 0