Algorand Virtual Machine Upgrade Fuels Simple, Even More Powerful Smart Contracts

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Algorand, the technology company powering the platform for next-generation blockchain-based applications, announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM), enhancing the open source blockchain’s position as a leading smart contract platform. This upgrade to Algorand’s Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides robust tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure.

Algorand Virtual Machine Updates Layer 1 Infrastructure

Blockchain-based app technology provider Algorand today announced the availability of the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM). This upgrade to Algorand’s Layer-1 protocol, now available on MainNet, provides tools for developers and organizations looking to build applications of the future on fast, scalable, low cost and stable infrastructure. Features included in the protocol upgrade allow for complex applications on a high speed, carbon negative, secure and stable blockchain with instant finality.
COMPUTERS
