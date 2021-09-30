Algorand Virtual Machine Upgrade Fuels Simple, Even More Powerful Smart Contracts

With the increase in remote workforces, hybrid offices, virtual meetings and flexible schedules has come an overwhelming increase in the amount of video created, and demand to access it – at any time, from anyplace. This video is often not stored, managed, organized, or optimized well, if at all, and is rarely utilized for internal collaboration. Companies in all lines of business are losing a major opportunity to mine and maximize these assets. With this significant workplace shift in mind, AnyClip has launched Intelligence Lockbox by AnyClip, a new AI-powered internal communications and collaboration product.

