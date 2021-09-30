New DataRobot University Certification Brings The Power of AI Cloud To Citizen Data Scientists
Certification enables citizen users to harness DataRobot AI Cloud to solve complex business problems, accelerate innovation. AI Cloud leader DataRobot launched its first professional certification for Citizen Data Scientists, the Citizen Data Scientists Professional Certification. This new addition to the DataRobot University (DRU) curriculum puts the power of DataRobot’s AI Cloud in the hands of citizen data scientists so they can make trusted predictions and solve their business’s most challenging problems.aithority.com
