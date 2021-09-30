New DataRobot University Certification Brings The Power of AI Cloud To Citizen Data Scientists

AI or Artificial Intelligence is basically a branch of computer science where importance is given to the process of creating intelligent machines so that they are able to think and react like human beings. The process that has been involved in creating intelligent machines supports the process of making a decision that has been fully analyzed, solely based upon the data which has been provided by the business organization. It goes similarly to the way that human beings are able to synthesize information and then reach a suitable decision. However, the only difference, in this case, is that the decision has been reached by analyzing tons of data that has been provided by the organization.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO