CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

New DataRobot University Certification Brings The Power of AI Cloud To Citizen Data Scientists

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Certification enables citizen users to harness DataRobot AI Cloud to solve complex business problems, accelerate innovation. AI Cloud leader DataRobot launched its first professional certification for Citizen Data Scientists, the Citizen Data Scientists Professional Certification. This new addition to the DataRobot University (DRU) curriculum puts the power of DataRobot’s AI Cloud in the hands of citizen data scientists so they can make trusted predictions and solve their business’s most challenging problems.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

New AI tool developed by University of Liverpool researchers accelerates discovery of truly new materials

Researchers at the University of Liverpool have created a collaborative artificial intelligence tool that reduces the time and effort required to discover truly new materials. Reported in the journal Nature Communications, the new tool has already led to the discovery of four new materials including a new family of solid state materials that conduct lithium. Such solid electrolytes will be key to the development of solid state batteries offering longer range and increased safety for electric vehicles. Further promising materials are in development.
ENGINEERING
datasciencecentral.com

Best Data Science Certifications In 2022

Over a span of the recent few years, data science has become an integral part of all the major industry sectors, ranging from agriculture, marketing analytics, public policy, to fraud detection, risk management, and marketing optimization. One of the goals of data science is to resolve the many issues that preside within the economy at large, and its other branches and individual sectors, through the use of machine learning, predictive modeling, statistics, and data preparation.
SCIENCE
protocol.com

The next big AI startup IPO? Why Samsara’s data really is the new oil

Samsara entered last year as one of the world's most valuable artificial intelligence startups. But for a minute, the pandemic threatened to change its trajectory. In May 2020, in the midst of COVID-19's rapid spread across the globe, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed company closed a $400 million down-round that valued the company at a reported $5.4 billion and laid off 300 employees — amounting to 18% of the staff. It remained one of the world's more prominent AI upstarts, but it was a hiccup in an otherwise impressive growth trajectory.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Analytics#Ai#Ai Cloud#Vp Of#Global Education#Datarobot University
massdevice.com

GE Healthcare unveils new AI-powered CT system

GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) today introduced its Revolution Ascend with Effortless Workflow computed tomography (CT) system. The new CT system includes a new 75 cm wide-gantry, 40 mm detector coverage and lower table position designed to accommodate high body mass index (BMI) patients and trauma cases that would otherwise be too delicate to maneuver in a smaller size gantry, according to a news release.
ELECTRONICS
104.1 WIKY

Amazon’s cloud unit to create data centres, 1,000 jobs in New Zealand

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing unit said on Wednesday it will launch data centres in New Zealand in 2024 and create about 1,000 jobs in the country over 15 years. After releasing an economic impact study, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it plans to invest NZ$7.5 billion ($5.25 billion)...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Crosschq Secures $30M in Tiger Global Led Series A Financing To Expand and Scale AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Cloud™

Round is led by Tiger Global with participation from GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Rocketship, SAP, and Jack Altman. Crosschq, pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced an extension to its Series A financing bringing the total round to $30 million. Led by Tiger Global, this $16.5 million expansion included returning investors GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, rocketship.vc, and new investors including Jack Altman, current CEO of Lattice.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Powered Cloud Servers

Computer servers around the world are imperative for keeping our networks running but are often associated by their power-hungry operation, so the 'Warm Earth' cloud server has been designed as an eco-friendly alternative. The system works by housing a series of tomato plants inside the server racks and utilizes a...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Embedded.com

AI engine available on the cloud for large-scale workloads

The second-generation wafer scale engine from Cerebras, built to accelerate large-scale AI workloads, is now available for public use in the cloud via specialist AI cloud provider Cirrascale. ACS-2 system, which houses the second-generation wafer scale engine, has been installed at Cirrascale’s Santa Clara, Calif., location. Cerebras joins a handful...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

6 Linux Commands for Data Scientists

Terminal commands to glance your data at your fingertips. The GNU Core Utilities (coreutils) is a package of command utilities for file, text, and shell. It has more than a hundred commands. In this article, you will find six GNU Coreutils commands that are useful for dealing with text, CSV,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Getting up to speed for VMware Tanzu: Certifications and Resources for Cloud Providers

VMware has been expanding and growing it’s Tanzu portfolio for modernizing applications and running Kubernetes on any cloud for a while now. Likewise, our VMware Cloud Provider partners have shown increasing interest in adopting this portfolio and build attractive modern application and Kubernetes services for their customers. They now have access to the VMware Cloud Director Container Service Extension, AppLaunchpad, Bitnami, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG) with Tanzu Basic and most recently, Tanzu Mission Control (TMC) as the SaaS-based Multi-Cloud and Multi-Cluster global control plane for managing Kubernetes Deployments on any Cloud.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

Overcome the data challenges of cloud adoption

Cloud adoption is at an all-time high, and an overwhelming majority of organizations run at least part of their business in the cloud. A 2020 report from IDG found that only 8% of respondents claimed their total IT environment was on-premises, meaning that for 92% of companies, part of their infrastructure or applications are hosted in the cloud.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Enterprise data management: the rise of AI-powered machine vision

Plamen Minev, technical director, AI and Cloud at Quantum, discusses the rise of AI-powered machine vision that has been disrupting data management. Machine vision powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming considerably more efficient, and new applications are being developed at a rapid pace across a wide range of industries. This surge in popularity is one of the main driving causes for the global boom of data collection, which is expected to reach 163 zettabytes by 2025.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Tencent Cloud Launches Certification Programs for Beginner and Advanced Cloud Practitioners

Tencent Cloud Rolls Out Expanded Online Learning Programs on Coursera with Exams and Certifications on Kryterion and Credly Respectively, Strengthening Its Leading Position in the Global Cloud Industry. Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, announced the launch of cloud courses aimed at both beginner and advanced...
datasciencecentral.com

Top AI Certification Programs In 2022

AI or Artificial Intelligence is basically a branch of computer science where importance is given to the process of creating intelligent machines so that they are able to think and react like human beings. The process that has been involved in creating intelligent machines supports the process of making a decision that has been fully analyzed, solely based upon the data which has been provided by the business organization. It goes similarly to the way that human beings are able to synthesize information and then reach a suitable decision. However, the only difference, in this case, is that the decision has been reached by analyzing tons of data that has been provided by the organization.
COMPUTERS
jaxenter.com

Cloud-Driven Data Modernization

There’s an inescapable logic to data modernization, given that the cloud offers you new ways to deploy, distribute, and access your data. If you want to exploit those capabilities, your applications and data storage will change. There couldn’t be a better time to modernize your data models to match their new environments.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform powers data modernisation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced a sweeping series of new cloud services for the. edge-to-cloud platform, providing customers unmatched capabilities to power digital transformation for their applications and data. This represents HPE’s entry into two large, high-growth software markets – unified analytics and data protection. Together, these innovations further accelerate HPE’s transition to a cloud services company, and give customers greater choice and freedom for their business and IT strategy, with an open and modern platform that provides a cloud experience everywhere. The new offerings, which add to a growing portfolio of.
COMPUTERS
biometricupdate.com

Paravision brings edge-to-cloud facial recognition to AI digital ID disruption party

Paravision’s ‘Converge’ 2021 announcement includes five separate computer vision and biometrics product releases and updates, covering a wide range of possible applications and industry verticals. Paravision Chief Product Officer Joey Pritikin and President and Chief Operating Officer Benji Hutchison joined Biometric Update to discuss what the ‘Converge’ mega-launch means for...
SOFTWARE
CIO

In Hybrid Work, Cloud Is Your New Data Center

In a hybrid work world, people expect a great digital experience. All of which depends on cloud-based apps to connect, create, and collaborate from anywhere and at any time. But when a critical app goes down, work stops, employees disengage, and the business pays the price. Not long ago, IT...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy