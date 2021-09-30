CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Flipsider News – Europe as Biggest Crypto Economy, dYdX Drop, COMP Rewards Overpay, Twitter NFT Preview, Iran’s illegal Crypto Mining, China’s New Plans

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYdX Trading Volume Drops 80%, Compound Overpays Liquidity Rewards. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Video Showing NFT Profile Verification. Europe has emerged as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency economy, receiving over €870 billion in crypto last year. According to a report, Europe’s growth was primarily driven by institutional investors who moved enormous sums into crypto.

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2021

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has breached the billion-dollar mark, with Bitcoin dominating 43.04 percent of the market. The crypto market has seen a massive surge in investors, many of them looking for the next 100x or 1000x coin. In this article, we will discuss the biggest and most promising crypto coins in the crypto space. Having solid use cases, below mentioned crypto coins have the potential to become the next cryptocurrency to explode and witness a surge in demand and market cap.
Crypto complex recalls 1920s stock market with ‘rampant speculation, manipulation and theft,’ says left-leaning think tank

The Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, released a report Monday calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to aggressively assert its authority over large swaths of the market for digital assets, in the latest signal that the American center-left is becoming increasingly impatient with crypto firms that refuse to submit to the SEC's authority.
Crypto transactions surge 706% in Asia as institutional adoption grows — Chainalysis

Emerging markets across Central and Southern Asia have registered a dramatic uptick in cryptocurrency transactions, highlighting a diverse range of motivations among locals for gaining exposure to digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). New research from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis finds that crypto transactions surged 706% in...
China’s Biggest Crypto Platform Knows There’s No Going Home

(Bloomberg) -- Hours before China issued its sweeping ultimatum against cryptocurrency trading, the industry’s last remaining giant player had already decided to call it quits. Huobi founders and backers voted unanimously at their shareholder meeting Sept. 24 that the crypto exchange, China’s largest, should leave its home market after years...
Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
Is China’s Digital Yuan The Death Knell For Crypto?

China has just imposed another wave of regulation on cryptocurrency usage within the country. The crypto ban comes at the same time as the Chinese government’s roll-out of the Digital Yuan, its sovereign digital currency. China is not the only major economy eyeing a central bank digital currency, even if...
Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Dollar firm, yuan slips as China Evergrande anxiety resurfaces

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar found support just below last week's peaks on Monday as renewed concerns about China's property sector and looming U.S. labour data put investors in a cautious mood. The greenback scaled a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month top on the...
India snags cheap Australian coal sitting at Chinese ports

India is buying Australian coal that’s been stranded inside China for months, according to people who have made the purchases, spotlighting how geopolitics is complicating Beijing’s battle against an energy supply crisis. The fuel is being bought at a $12 to $15 a ton discount to fresh shipments from Australia...
Shiba Inu Isn’t a Buy-the-Dip Coin as Cryptos Retreat

The creators of Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) have been more focused on popularity rather than providing real-world utility for its owners. Similar is the case with other meme-based cryptos such as Dogecoin. This is a problem for the SHIB stock. There already is an underlying pessimism across the crypto market at...
Lomax: China’s crypto loss is America’s crypto gain

When China’s central government banned the production and use of cryptocurrencies, it was big news in financial and technology markets. At the same time, however, it wasn’t at all surprising. Cryptocurrencies are part of the decentralized finance, or DeFi, sector. And unlike traditional currencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies...
China’s Ban On Crypto-Assets Forces Huobi Mining Pool To Rotate 100k Bitcoin

The Chinese crackdown on mining activities has awakened a lot of decisions and actions. Many miners are already trooping to the US, the new mining hub, to continue their operations. Recently, the NDRC (National Development & Reform Commission) in China seized more than 10,000 mining rigs in Inner Mongolia. The...
