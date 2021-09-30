'Aladdin' Broadway show resumes a day after Covid-19 cases canceled performance

Ramona Singer is typically serving up laughs as an original member of the "Real Housewives of New York," having been a part of the epically hilarious and entertaining cast since the reality show first premiered in March 2008. The bada** businesswoman and dedicated mom of one solidified her status as a mainstay on the popular Bravo series, and though she's been giving an ultimate look inside her life for the past decade-plus, don't expect Ramona to disappear anytime soon. Just like her Season 4 tagline read, per Bustle, the New York native is "like a fine wine, [she] just [gets] better with time."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO