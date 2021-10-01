CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia arrests ex-president upon return from exile on election eve

By Handout, Vano SHLAMOV, Irakli METREVELI
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvBgR_0cDmE8QR00
The arrest of Georgia's ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili has raised concerns for stability. /Interior Ministry of Georgia/AFP

Authorities in Georgia on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili upon his return from exile, raising the stakes on the eve of elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.

Saakashvili, a flamboyant pro-Western reformer who left the Caucasus country after his second term as president ended in 2013, announced his return in video messages on Friday, a day before closely watched local elections.

His opponents in the ruling Georgian Dream party had warned Saakashvili would be arrested on a 2018 abuse of office conviction if he returned, and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said he had quickly been detained.

"Georgia's third president Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested today and sent to jail," Garibashvili told a news conference in the capital Tbilisi.

Georgia's rights ombudsperson, Nino Lomjaria, who visited him in prison, told journalists that Saakashvili went on hunger strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTHLC_0cDmE8QR00
A view of Rustavi prison utside Tbilisi where Georgian media say ex president Mikheil Saakashvili has been placed /AFP

Georgian media reported Saakashvili was in a prison in the town of Rustavi about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from Tbilisi.

The interior ministry released a video showing a smiling and handcuffed Saakashvili being taken from a police vehicle and escorted by two officers believed to be inside Rustavi prison.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili -- Saakashvili's longtime foe -- said in a statement she "will never pardon" Saakashvili.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concerns over the detention of Saakashvili, who in exile became a Ukrainian national and the chairman of his government's agency steering reforms.

"Ukraine appeals to the Georgian side to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for such a step against a Ukrainian citizen," Zelensky's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said on Facebook.

The arrest of Georgia's 53-year-old foremost opposition leader -- albeit stripped of his original nationality -- will almost certainly spark upheaval in the small ex-Soviet nation that has been plagued for years by political instability.

- Closely watched vote -

In a video posted on social media on Friday evening, Saakashvili said he was in Tbilisi and believed he was about to be detained, calling on supporters of his United National Movement party (UNM) to mobilise for Saturday's elections.

"Go to the polls, vote and on (Sunday) we will all together celebrate our victory," he said. "I am not afraid of anything and you also should not be afraid."

In an earlier video message, Saakashvili said he was in the western city of Batumi and had risked his "life and freedom" to return to Georgia from Ukraine.

The municipal elections are being watched both inside and outside Georgia for signs of the Georgian Dream government's backsliding on democracy.

Saakashvili -- who swept to power in 2004 following a peaceful uprising and still commands a fiercely loyal following -- called in one video Friday for his supporters to gather on the main thoroughfare in the capital Tbilisi on Sunday.

"If the usurper government manages to detain me prior to this, it must only strengthen us," he said addressing supporters of the UNM, Georgia's main opposition force.

Saakashvili was convicted in absentia on the abuse of office charges in 2018 and sentenced to six years in prison. He denies any wrongdoing and says the case is politically motivated.

- Powerful billionaire -

Founded by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgian Dream has been the ruling party since 2012.

Critics have accused the party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists. Interpol turned down requests from Tbilisi to issue a red notice against Saakashvili.

Georgian Dream narrowly won parliamentary elections last year but the opposition, led by Saakashvili's UNM, denounced the vote as rigged and refused to take up their seats.

The European Union mediated an agreement to end the crisis, under which Georgian Dream pledged to hold a snap parliamentary vote if it wins less than 43 percent in Saturday's local elections.

The ruling party unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in July, sparking harsh criticism from the European Union and the United States.

Saakashvili has insisted the EU-brokered deal remained in force, saying the upcoming elections "are a referendum on Ivanishvili's removal from power."

Ivanishvili -- Georgia's richest man and a former prime minister -- is widely believed to be calling the shots in Georgia but insists he is no longer a political player.

With concerns mounting in the West over the ruling party's democratic credentials, the United States has hinted at possible sanctions against Georgian Dream officials.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-president Saakashvili says he is back in Georgia — despite arrest warrant

Estranged president Mikheil Saakashvili said he had returned home to Georgia on Friday, despite orders being out for his arrest — setting up a battle of wills with his longtime foe and the local kingpin billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili.In a grainy, nighttime video apparently shot on the Black Sea-front promenade of Batumi, the bling casino resort Mr Saakashvili helped popularise, the former leader said he had "risked everything" to come back."I have really missed this place," he whispers, grinning and dressed in a hooded top. "Today, my dream is fulfilled."Mr Saakashvili said he would travel to the capital Tbilisi in time...
POLITICS
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Isaac Herzog to travel to Ukraine for first state visit as Israel’s president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will head to Ukraine next week for the first state visit of his presidency, according to an official statement. During his visit, which will take place between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, Herzog is scheduled to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, deliver an address before the Ukrainian Parliament and meet representatives of the Ukrainian Jewish community.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye. Some members of the crowd shouted “freedom!"Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing. Puigdemont, formerly president of Spain’s Catalonia region, lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament. The European Parliament voted in March to lift the immunity of Puigdemont and two of his associates. In July, the three EU lawmakers failed to have their immunity restored after the European Union’s general court said that they did not demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.
POLITICS
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Rome votes in mayoral polls dominated by rubbish and boars

The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public transport and disastrous rubbish management in the Italian capital, dubbed one of the dirtiest cities in the world. But in Rome -- one of the world's filthiest cities, according to a ranking last month by the British magazine Time Out -- residents are more concerned with the perennial transport, flooding, waste and pothole woes.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

Twenty years ago, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had narrowly avoided a civil war and NATO was collecting weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels under an internationally backed agreement meant to shore up peace.The tiny Balkans country was in economic and social turmoil and making international headlines. Averting a new conflict in the volatile Balkans was a strategic priority for both the European Union and the United States, and the EU foreign policy chief at the time, Javier Solana, told the Macedonians that “the EU will always stand for you and will try to help you, because we...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikheil Saakashvili
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
AFP

Macron hopes for easing of tensions with Algeria

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he hoped that tensions with Algeria would ease following his critical comments about the country's leaders and a row about visas. The office of Algeria's president responded by saying the comments, which have not been denied, were an "interference" in the country's internal affairs.
IMMIGRATION
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Municipal Elections#Interior Ministry#Georgia Afp Authorities#Georgian Dream Party#Rustavi#Ukrainian
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy