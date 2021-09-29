The Mulkey Era Begins, LSU Women's Basketball has First Official Practice

The Kim Mulkey era officially began this week as LSU Women’s Basketball had its first official practice of the year in front of fans and the media. The first thing that stood out was the intensity the team brought from the start. Mulkey has been known throughout her career as a very passionate coach, and it already seems to be making an impact on her team at LSU. The intensity definitely brought excitement to the fans in attendance and really set the tone for what this team wants its identity to be.