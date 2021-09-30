CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/30/21)

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) An Auditor General review of the Illinois State Police’s handling of Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and Concealed Carry License applications shows the ISP is not following the law. The audit was for 2018 and 2019, and even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were delays in applications being processed in the timeframe allowed by law. In fract, for 2020 and into 2021, years not part of the audit, the average wait times for FOID cards to be processed were far beyond the 30 days allowed by law. The average processing time went as high as five to seven months. While new FOID cards are to processed within 30 days and renewals within 60 days, the State Police says it has reduced backlogs by 89 percent for renewals and 75 percent for new applicants. A new law recently enacted is meant to modernize the process.

www.freedom929.com

