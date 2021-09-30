TEENAGER PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER

(OLNEY) In Richland County Court news : 19 year old Rick A. Meador of Olney was in court this past Tuesday and pled guilty to one count of first degree murder in relation to the September 6th, 2020, shooting death of 19 year old Kyle M. Johnson in Olney. In the plea agreement, three other counts against Meador were dismissed and the jury trial scheduled for October 22nd next month is cancelled. Meador’s guilty plea could lead to a 20 to 50 year prison sentence. Meador’s next court appearance will be in January 2022. The three other individuals from Olney with charges in relation to the 2020 murder are awaiting their next court appearances. 33 year old Dale E. Boatman, Jr., charged with three counts of first degree murder by accountability and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, has a jury trial set for November. 34 year old Tara N. Haws, charged with first degree murder by accountability, has a jury trial set for January 2022. 17 year old Kalia Arnone, to be tried as an adult, is also charged with first degree murder by accountability. Remember, all are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. All charges stem from the shooting death of Kyle Johnson one year and three weeks ago this past Monday when he was shot multiple times at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East Laurel Street in Olney.