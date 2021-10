All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to bracelets for women, chain, bangle, metals, gemstones, they’re all fair game. But the best bracelets to have in your arsenal don’t fall into a specific mold. We might even say that diversifying your bracelet portfolio can have maximum effect. Like most jewelry categories, there is a subtle art to curating a look with more than one piece. And when you style them, there isn’t a steadfast formula. It’s really what fits the ’fit or the vibe of the day.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO