OLNEY CENTRAL COLLEGE OFFERS “FAFSA NIGHT” VIRTUALLY NEXT MONTH

(OLNEY) Olney Central College has announced it will host a Virtual FAFSA Night coming up on Wednesday, October 13th, from 4:00 to 7:00 that night. Financial aid experts will be available to help students and their families fill out the FAFSA and answer other financial aid questions. Students can visit the iecc.edu/fafsa website to register for the free event and get additional tips on how to fill out the FAFSA, which opens tomorrow, on the 1st of October. Students who complete the FAFSA and apply to Olney Central College or any of the other IECC colleges by the October 29th Priority Deadline will be first in line for the Knight Success Scholarships. To learn more on that, go online to iecc.edu/priority.