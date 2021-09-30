CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Aladdin’ Broadway show resumes a day after Covid-19 cases canceled performance

 6 days ago

Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway resumed Thursday night, one day after it was canceled because Covid-19 cases were detected within the theater company, the show said. The production was paused Wednesday — one night after officially returning — becoming the first-known show cancellation due to Covid-19 since Broadway began reopening earlier this month after shutting down in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

