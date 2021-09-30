Weatherwise

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A full harvest moon ushered in the autumn season last week with mild temperatures and generally southerly breezes. On Tuesday evening, we sat out to enjoy the technically last day of the summer season, with an autumnal drink in hand. The dew-point had climbed to 66 and a mild breeze of up to 15 miles an hour rustled the leaves. […]

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, I am just going to come right out and say it. This week is an odd one when it comes to the weather. Why? Well as you look out the window it is going to look very ‘fall-like’ with overcast skies and even periods of rain. Leaves are already changing on trees and the winds are picking up enough that roads are beginning to have leaves on them. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It would be easy to assume temperatures are also very ‘fall-like’ and that’s where you’d be wrong. In fact, while it almost feels like you should be...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a windy first weekend of October, the breeze has settled down. Monday morning, South Florida woke to mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The rain chance is low, but there could be a few spotty showers. Monday night’s lows will be nice and mild in the low to mid-70s. Tuesday we’ll see a few more showers as moisture begins to increase. The rain chance will be even higher mid to late week due to moisture associated with a disturbance near the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center is giving this trough of low pressure a low potential of development over the next five days as it moves to the northwest. The moisture associated with this system in combination with a frontal boundary will enhance our rain chances mid to late week and likely into the weekend.
