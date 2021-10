Golf irons are an essential part of any golfer’s tool kit, typically used for shots up to 200 yards from the green.Numbered from two to nine – the larger numbers are known as “short irons” and used for shorter-distance shots – a set of golf irons typically includes anywhere from five to eight clubs. Although, those just starting out can get by with fewer; a couple of mid-range irons like a 5 and a 7 should do the trick.When it comes to finding the right golf irons for you, sending your ball farthest isn’t the only factor to consider.“At whatever...

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO