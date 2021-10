With the vernal equinox this past Saturday, it’s the first “Official Weekend of Fall” and there’s so much to do both indoors and out in the cool breezes! Bring furry friends to Oak Hill Cemetery for their annual Dog Day, enjoy Art All Night around the city this weekend, and attend a book signing at a Chevy Chase boutique. Just upstream from the Kennedy Center, the Head of the Potomac crew races will also be held from Thompson Boat Center once again. Enjoy!

CELEBRATIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO