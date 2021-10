You might expect the movie theater business to be all about the films, but most theaters actually make their money from selling food. That won't come as a surprise to anyone who's watched most of a paycheck vanish while buying snacks for their family, but it underscores how important food is to the overall movie experience. We all know concessions are much more expensive than what they cost in a store, but we still happily fork over the extra dough so we can munch at the movies.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO