Patrice Bäumel creates an exclusive deep-listening experience during Amsterdam Dance Event

New Zealand five-piece LEISURE have unveiled their new ‘SIDE B EP’ release out 1st October. The five track EP follows after the release of ‘Flipside’, the third EP track after ‘Mesmerised’ and ‘Take Me Higher’. Speaking more on the record, LEISURE comment “Side B is a culmination of moods and atmospheres we worked on in these endlessly unpredictable times, pushing the sonics between both intimate and grandiose perspectives. We always try to create with freedom, and Side B is a progression of letting go and just simply releasing music that feels nice to our ears no matter how it’s created.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO