Patrice Bäumel creates an exclusive deep-listening experience during Amsterdam Dance Event
Philips TV & Sound joins forces with Audio Obscura to create a brand new musical experience called ‘Into Light’ during Amsterdam Dance Event. During the experience, visitors can enjoy 20 minutes of full focus, and distinctively compressed music produced by DJ and producer Patrice Bäumel. The deep-listening experience can be found at the Bimhuis in Amsterdam on October 15 and 16 and is free to visit for everyone.www.decodedmagazine.com
