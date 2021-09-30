BeatConnect seeking 100 musicians and producers for its new Creators program
From Facebook livestreams to Fortnite festivals, virtual experiences are reshaping the live music landscape. Artists and audiences are connecting like never before, regardless of how much physical distance stands between them. Continuing this trend, Montreal-based startup BeatConnect is launching BeatConnect Creators to offer artists a new platform to connect and collaborate with fans and followers.www.decodedmagazine.com
