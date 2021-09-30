BeatConnect seeking 100 musicians and producers for its new Creators program

New Zealand’s The Panthers is quickly being recognized as one of the best television series coming from the island. The story is compelling with a diverse cast that shines the light on racial history in that nation. After the Toronto International Film Festival, the creators and producers of Tom Hern, Halaifonua Finau, and Crystal Vaega sat down via video conference call to discuss with LRM Online’s Gig Patta the success and history of the Polynesian Panthers.

