Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.

New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he is not working closely with police during his search, but does have former Navy SEALs and Marines helping him.

While the FBI has an arrest warrant for Mr Laundrie over a fraud charge, Chapman launched a parallel search for the 23-year-old who was reported missing by his parents on 17 September.

He said on Wednesday: “We’re here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide.”

On the eleventh day since Mr Laundrie went missing, things are heating up between members of the public.

A fight broke out at the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida after a neighbour accused a protester of trespassing on his property, Fox News reported.

The protester had been wielding a megaphone outside of the family’s home along with one other protester for the last few days.

“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbour yelled at the protester.