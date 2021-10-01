CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

By Maroosha Muzaffar and Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.

New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he is not working closely with police during his search, but does have former Navy SEALs and Marines helping him.

While the FBI has an arrest warrant for Mr Laundrie over a fraud charge, Chapman launched a parallel search for the 23-year-old who was reported missing by his parents on 17 September.

He said on Wednesday: “We’re here at the island. This would be and could be the perfect spot for him to hide.”

On the eleventh day since Mr Laundrie went missing, things are heating up between members of the public.

A fight broke out at the Laundrie family’s home in North Port, Florida after a neighbour accused a protester of trespassing on his property, Fox News reported.

The protester had been wielding a megaphone outside of the family’s home along with one other protester for the last few days.

“You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f****** beat your a**,” the neighbour yelled at the protester.

Tammie Jenkins
3d ago

this is some really weird stuff ,look like they both have problems should have separate them then she probably would still be alive,if he didn't kill her then why be running an hiding

empath
4d ago

Sister just wanted 15 minutes of fame. She didn’t care about the truth or Gabby.

Robert Paul champagne
3d ago

of course. her dad should have wiped out the entire laundrie blood line on Sept. 1. now look at em'

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Police Find "No Known" Connection Between Brian Laundrie and Man on Surveillance Footage

One possible lead as to Brian Laundrie's whereabouts has resulted in a dead end. The search for Gabby Petito's missing fiancé continues, with Florida police saying they will resume their efforts to find Laundrie on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Carlton Reserve. On Sept. 21, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it investigated a report of a potential sighting in Baker, Fla., sharing a black-and-white photo that depicted a man carrying a backpack in a grassy and forested area. The Sheriff's Office reposted the picture from a Facebook user named Sam Bass, who wrote on Sept. 20, "I'm not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my...
BAKER, FL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Hiker has ‘no doubt’ he encountered Brian Laundrie on Appalachian Trail

A Florida engineer is adamant he spoke with Brian Laundrie on a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Dennis Davis’ alleged encounter with the boyfriend of slain Long Island native Gabby Petito comes as police receive tips that Laundrie may be traversing the trail, the world’s longest footpath.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

