Why the Blade Runner RPG will stand apart from the cyberpunk crowd
An official tabletop roleplaying game based on sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner was announced last week, simultaneously igniting both excitement and confusion. Even though there were plenty of people who were absolutely thrilled at the prospect of a TRPG set in the rain-soaked streets of an alternative 2030s LA, many still were questioning the need for yet another futuristic roleplaying game when titles such as Cyberpunk Red and Shadowrun exist.www.dicebreaker.com
