CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why the Blade Runner RPG will stand apart from the cyberpunk crowd

By Alex Meehan
dicebreaker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official tabletop roleplaying game based on sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner was announced last week, simultaneously igniting both excitement and confusion. Even though there were plenty of people who were absolutely thrilled at the prospect of a TRPG set in the rain-soaked streets of an alternative 2030s LA, many still were questioning the need for yet another futuristic roleplaying game when titles such as Cyberpunk Red and Shadowrun exist.

www.dicebreaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
PCGamesN

This Cyberpunk 2077 mod fixes one of the RPG’s most annoying features on controller

I love taking to Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City on a controller, but there’s one little, though pretty darn irritating, thing that can make the experience of my preferred playstyle that bit trickier. The default scheme’s key bindings, which aren’t easily changed on a controller, have the stealth crouch and skip dialogue options assigned to the same button, which means I often accidentally miss important dialogue when trying to tackle a mission sneakily. But, a mod is here to help solve this. Preem.
VIDEO GAMES
meaws.com

The Stunning Blade Runner: Origins Vol. 1 Explores Trans Identity

The recently-released Blade Runner: Origins Vol. 1 is far more than a simple prequel to the nearly 40-year-old Ridley Scott film starring Harrison Ford and Sean Young. As the only sanctioned comic book told within the Blade Runner universe, Blade Runner: Origins Vol. 1 is a gripping science fiction story that also smartly and thoughtfully explores a character's trans identity.
MOVIES
dicebreaker.com

Tales from the Loop publisher releasing remaster of industrial RPG Into the Odd

Return to the world of Into the Odd with a remastered version of the tabletop roleplaying game coming from the publisher behind Tales from the Loop, Free League Publishing. A revised edition of the RPG originally released in 2014, Into the Odd Remastered is a 136 page book featuring plenty of new artwork and graphic design, as well as one or two new additions. The changes featured in the remastered version are almost entirely centred around adding new content, rather than making any modifications - with the gameplay system remaining largely the same.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutger Hauer
Person
Vangelis
Person
Ridley Scott
gamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Quest Director Asks For Feedback On Quest Design From Fans

The saga of Cyberpunk 2077 is always going to be a bizarre one. The game was one of the most hotly anticipated games of the last generation of consoles, launching to massive sales. But the game itself was a technical mess, especially the console version. But either way, it delivered a large open world with tons of things to do. Like any RPG, the title also had a lot of quests to partake in, and it looks like the company wants your feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Blade Runner’ Studio Has Two Employees Hired to Keep Franchise’s Timeline Organized

The “Blade Runner” franchise is continuing later this year with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll’s animated series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” which is set in between Ridley Scott’s original 1982 “Blade Runner” and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel “Blade Runner 2049.” The show follows Elle (Jessica Henwick in the English-language version, Arisa Shida in the Japanese version), a young woman who wakes up with deadly assassin skills but no memory of her past except a black lotus tattoo on her body. Elle’s mission to discover her identity fuses together elements of both Scott and Villeneuve’s films. During an appearance at the Television Critics...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

Why Diablo II: Resurrected is the most metal action-RPG ever

Diablo II changed the game when it was released by Blizzard Entertainment in June 2000. Picking up where the original had left off in 1997, while making a quantum leap in terms of intricacy, immersion and the sheer addictiveness of its core hack-and-slash, loot-pursuit gameplay, it offered an experience that drew players in and ravenously consumed hundreds of hours of each of their lives. Even more memorable, however, was its downright heinous imagery, inviting players to descend right into the depths of hell and unleash chaos at every turn. It could hardly have been more metal had it tried…
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Trpg#Cyberpunk Red#Southeast Asian#Anti Asian
techraptor.net

'Open Galaxy' RPG Earth From Another Sun Arrives 2022

Sci-fi RPG fans are about to have something new on their radar -- get ready for Earth From Another Sun, an ambitious "open galaxy" RPG coming to PC and next-gen consoles next year. On its face, Earth From Another Sun has planetary scenery that wouldn't be out of place in...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Updates V’s Apartment With New Props and Lighting

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online a few days ago upgrades V's apartment to give it a warm modern design. The V's Apartment (Modern) mod introduces new props and lighting that make the apartment look considerably better than in its vanilla form. You can check out the mod in action in the video below, courtesy of Dravic.
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Mothership to bring its Alien-esque, sci-fi horror RPG to a boxed set

Award-winning tabletop RPG Mothership has announced a first edition boxed set to be crowdfunded on Kickstarter beginning November 2nd. It will package together everything players need to experience the gritty horror gameplay that has become something of an indie darling in the hobby space. This rules-lite RPG found immediate popularity...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
RPG
dicebreaker.com

Western Legends studio’s next game is like a tabletop version of Starcraft

Fight it out as one of four factions in Lost Empires: War for the New Sun, the latest board game from the studio behind Western Legends - Kolossal Games. Taking place in a distant future on a planet called 581, Lost Empires is a space-themed board game that revolves around a group of warring factions all seeking to gain control of the bountiful world. Containing artifacts left behind by advanced alien civilisations, planet 581 is the last remaining hope for humankind after Earth has fallen into ruin, with its fate being decided by a battle between four different organisations; including the Terra Corps; Imperium; Neo Human Republic and the Feng. Whoever manages to build a wormgate to bring in their invading armies first, takes control of the planet.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Dungeon Encounters Revealed as a New Square Enix RPG from the Creator of ATB

During its Tokyo Games Show livestream, Square Enix announced single-player dungeon exploration RPG Dungeon Encounters, launching with a release date of October 14, 2021 digitally on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Dungeon Encounters is directed by Hiroyuki Ito, a Final Fantasy series veteran and the creator of the Active Time Battle (ATB) system, and produced by Hiroaki Kato, who also produced on Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Studio Hired Two People to Keep Track of Continuity

The iconic Blade Runner franchise continues to grow, this time in television format, in Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Black Lotus is a co-production between Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. The show is set in between the original 1982 film directed by Ridley Scott and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. The show follows Elle, a young woman who wakes up with one day to find she has the skills of a trained assassin and no memory of her past. Her only clue is a black lotus tattoo on her body. Elle sets off to find her missing identity, with themes that are sure to tie in with those of Scott and Villeneuve's films.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy