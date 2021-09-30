Why the Blade Runner RPG will stand apart from the cyberpunk crowd

Fight it out as one of four factions in Lost Empires: War for the New Sun, the latest board game from the studio behind Western Legends - Kolossal Games. Taking place in a distant future on a planet called 581, Lost Empires is a space-themed board game that revolves around a group of warring factions all seeking to gain control of the bountiful world. Containing artifacts left behind by advanced alien civilisations, planet 581 is the last remaining hope for humankind after Earth has fallen into ruin, with its fate being decided by a battle between four different organisations; including the Terra Corps; Imperium; Neo Human Republic and the Feng. Whoever manages to build a wormgate to bring in their invading armies first, takes control of the planet.

