vivo X70 Pro in for review

Cover picture for the articleEven before you open the vivo X70 Pro box you are greeted with a “Co-engineered with ZEISS” label on the front. The box itself is somewhat small, but it is actually one of the better-stocked retail packages we’ve seen recently. Once you lift the lid you see the phone itself...

