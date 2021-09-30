How To Use Exposure For Creative Photography
In photography, we are always aiming for or are advised to capture images with proper exposure, but did you know that you can break this rule and capture creative images where you use the exposure that suits your creative vision? Depending on the scene and the subject that you are photographing, you can deliberately underexpose or overexpose or expose in other creative ways to portray the image or story that you have in mind. In this article, we will look at how to use exposure for creative photography.www.lightstalking.com
Comments / 0