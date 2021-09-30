CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out These LLNJ Marketing Skill Sharing Conversations

By Julia Giantomasi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibraryLinkNJ, the New Jersey library cooperative, hosts Skill-Sharing Conversations through a one-hour webinar on relevant library topics. Each conversation follows an agenda and is moderated by a talented colleague in the field to provide NJ libraries with a great opportunity to learn and grow together. And guess what? All LibraryLinkNJ members are welcome to attend! These webinars are great resources and we’d like to highlight five of the marketing-specific conversations that you may have missed. If you cannot attend a session or just need a refresher, all skill-sharing conversations and correlating slides are posted on the LLNJ website. Now let’s see what marketing best practices LibraryLinkNJ has covered so far!

