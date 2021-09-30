Check Out These LLNJ Marketing Skill Sharing Conversations

“Much that once was is lost, for none now live who remember it.”. or the better part of my life, the interest in my family history and Genealogy didn’t exist. Prior generations rarely, if ever, willingly talked about any of it. It was always about the moment, or the Americanization of their day to day lives. When they did, without the context of years and perhaps over a holiday dinner, it held little meaning to a young child who would come to only hear the name once. I had more pressing matters going on in my young life. Did I really need a third helping, or could I be excused to go watch television?

