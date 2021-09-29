AI and CV Transform Quality Automation on the Factory Floor

Braidio, the award-winning WorkStream platform that threads information, people, and business tools into a single point of productivity, today announced its acquisition of Leia, an AI-powered customer experience platform that creates custom digital web presences for businesses in seconds. With the Leia integration, Braidio will further accelerate the delivery of customer-facing applications, making it easier than ever for any business, from small businesses to the enterprise, to engage with customers at the mobile edge. Through the acquisition, Braidio will also gain a global customer base of 3,500 businesses while onboarding an additional 1,500 new customers each month to use its mobile provider-powered services. Leia’s Founder and CEO, along with the AI Platform team, will be joining Braidio to lead the AI integration into Braidio’s low-code productivity automation and orchestration platform.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO