CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks rebound but still close out worst week since winter

ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JS4FF_0cDjD8Sj00

Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy, but not by enough to keep the stock market from its worst week since the winter.

The S&P 500 rose 49.50, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04 following another choppy day of trading. It swung between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 1.6% through the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46, and the Nasdaq composite gained 118.12, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.

Merck helped pace the market and leaped 8.4% after it said its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half. Prospects for an additional tool to tame the pandemic helped lift shares of airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites.

United Airlines soared 7.9%, casino owner Caesars Entertainment swept 6.4% higher and Live Nation Entertainment jumped 8.3%.

Energy producers, financial companies and other businesses whose profits are often closely tied to the economy's strength were also helping to lead the way.

The market's widespread gains weren't enough to make up for a dismal last few days. The S&P 500 still dropped to a weekly loss of 2.2%, its worst since February. A swift rise in interest rates earlier this week rattled the market and forced a reassessment of whether stocks had grown too expensive, particularly the most popular ones.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back to 1.46% from 1.52% late Thursday. That's still well above its perch of 1.32% from a week and a half ago.

September was also the worst month for the S&P 500 since March 2020, when markets plunged as COVID-19 shutdowns took hold. Among the worries that have weighed on the market: The Federal Reserve is close to letting off the accelerator on its support for markets, economic data has recently been mixed following an upturn in COVID-19 infections, corporate tax rates may be set to rise and political turmoil continues in Washington.

There's also high inflation still enveloping the world. Oil prices rose roughly 2% this week, approaching a seven-year high, while natural gas prices were up about 7%.

The Federal Reserve has said that it expects high inflation to be only transitory and that it's the result of an economy roaring back to life from its earlier shutdown. But if it's wrong, the Fed may have to raise interest rates earlier or more aggressively than it's telegraphed to markets.

Economic reports on Friday were mixed. The nation's manufacturing grew faster than expected last month, but an August reading for the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for inflation was a bit higher than forecast. They follow a disappointing report on Thursday showing more people filed for unemployment benefits than expected.

Such data means "you hear the word ‘stagflation’ come up once in a while, which would be the worst outcome” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments.

Stagflation is when economic growth stagnates but inflation remains high. Weiss doesn't expect that to happen, so long as the pandemic doesn't cause more global shutdowns, but he also is not positioning his investments as if he's optimistic about big future gains for stocks.

“We're not swinging at the pitch right now,” he said. “We are neutral.”

Weiss said the market would need to fall by about a third before he'd call stocks attractively valued based on where interest rates are now, all else equal.

Asian stock markets fell earlier in the day, despite Japan's lifting of a pandemic state of emergency and a survey of large Japanese manufacturers showing sentiment at a nearly three-year high.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index slumped 2.3%, and South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6%.

European stock indexes also fell.

———

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expected and it removes an overhang for the company and other tech stocks. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares ran up 8.4% toward a three-month high. Among U.S.-listed shares of other China-based tech giants, JD.com Inc. climbed 1.8%, iQIYI Inc. rose 3.2%, Baidu Inc. rallied 2.6% and Bilibili Inc. advanced 3.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF gained 1.4% in Monday's premarket, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Nasdaq#Caesars Entertainment#Live Nation Entertainment#Treasury#The Federal Reserve
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices settling above the $80 mark for the first time since late October 2014. Last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to raise oil output by the previously agreed upon 400,000 barrels per day each month "remains a significant tailwind for oil and the refined products right now," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research." That supply side news combined with mostly encouraging economic data suggest demand should remain healthy and keep the physical market in a deficit in the months ahead." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Load Up on When the Stock Market Sells Off

Brookfield Renewable is expensive now, making a sell-off an ideal time to buy. Waste Management's steady business is a great one to grab when other investors are tossing it into the garbage bin. As a cyclical stock, Nucor tends to sell off when the market tumbles and bounce back on...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

417K+
Followers
106K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy