Just when it looked like Penn State was pulling away in the second set, the Buckeyes tied it up at 11 with back-to-back kills from Mia Grunze and Londot and then again at 14. The Buckeyes were the first to 15 after Penn State had two back-to-back errors. Ohio State then took the lead before Penn State was able to tie things up again. We are tied at 17 in set two.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO