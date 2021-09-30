Museum Musings

How was your weekend? Did it treat you well? Did you enjoy the fine weather? Did you spend time with your best-loved humans? We went apple picking with friends this weekend, had brunch with other friends, dinner with still other friends, and finally, lastly, we had a scare with my dad. Last night, on our way home from upper state New York, we got a call from my mom that my dad’s blood pressure had suddenly spiked. He takes his own blood pressure daily which I’m ever so thankful for. He said he wasn’t feeling quite right yesterday and after taking his vitals late last night he knew a trip to the emergency was in order as his blood pressure had spiked. Thankfully, he’s fine. Unfortunately, it did scare the hell out of me. They kept him at the hospital for nearly three hours just to make sure it came down. Which it did! Early this AM I was on the phone with his doctor arranging for an appointment just to check everything out. My dad is a stubborn old mule and he won’t make the appointment himself and he won’t let my mom do it either which means my sister and I have to take charge sometimes. Next week he has his yearly pacemaker check-in but my sister and I decided we did not want to wait that long to make sure everything is ok so later this afternoon he’ll see his cardiologist.

