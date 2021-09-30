As the Windmill Turns
The weather was wonderful and the Pow Wow was declared a success. Comanche folks needed a break from the heat and focus on the negative that seems to surround us. I think anything positive to so good for our attitudes. I would encourage each of you to do your best to think as positive as possible, despite what is happening around us. Remember our strong Texas Heritage and the wonderful people in our county that we can count on. My graduation class just had a gathering last weekend to remind us of how blessed we are to have each other for friends. So, let’s all keep our heads up and focus on the positive.www.thecomanchechief.com
