CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

A Lesson in COXENOMICS

majorleaguefishing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve followed the career of MLF pro John Cox, you’re well aware that almost nothing he does is “by the book.”. From the moment the happy-go-lucky, self-admitted “fish bum” burst onto the national tournament-fishing scene in 2011 with a win on the Red River in Louisiana – a tournament in which he squeezed his 17-foot aluminum boat through a 30-foot drainage pipe to reach his winning fish – Cox has gone about the business of catching bass for a living in truly unconventional ways.

majorleaguefishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
majorleaguefishing.com

Catch More Bass Flipping With These Tips From Cole Floyd

Cole Floyd has performed at a high level on the pro stage ever since leaving the college ranks. While he’s an admittedly versatile angler and known for his ability offshore on Tennessee River impoundments, one of his primary strengths has been flipping and pitching shallow cover. His father, Steve Floyd, won an FLW Series event flipping on Kentucky Lake, and with a good teacher and inherent skill, the younger Floyd has taken that skill nationwide with great success.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Podcast: Scott Dobson Recaps the Bass Pro Tour Event on St. Clair and Talks Smallmouth

Scott Dobson stops by to recap his performance in the Bass Pro Tour event on Lake St. Clair and dives deep into the seasonal dynamics at play in the event, the largemouth bite, his adjustments from five-bass competition and how he caught them. Additionally, Dobson takes the smallmouth quiz and we pull a few more smallmouth-centric tips out of him.
SPORTS
majorleaguefishing.com

Alton Jones: All Grass is Not Created Equal

Finding productive vegetation is one of the easiest ways to locate bass quickly. The green stuff is almost always a magnet for bass, no matter what type of vegetation it is. However, each species of aquatic vegetation is a little different in terms of how it holds bass and the best way to fish it.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Decatur to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Wheeler Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, Hoosier, Mountain and Music City divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Decatur, Alabama, Oct. 7-9, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Wheeler Lake. Hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
majorleaguefishing.com

Kurt Mitchell’s Offbeat Drop-Shot Baits

Over the last few years, Kurt Mitchell has had a ton of success in smallmouth tournaments. This year, he knocked out a Top 20 and a Top 30 on the St. Lawrence. Last year, he won a Toyota Series event on Lake Erie and caught basically every bass in Lake Michigan at the Tackle Warehouse TITLE on Sturgeon Bay. All the way, the Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flat Worm has been the hot deal, but Mitchell isn’t all about the new hotness. For his part, he’s employed a few drop-shot baits that aren’t secret, but also aren’t locks to be on the top sellers page at Tackle Warehouse.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

RANDALL THARP: What’s Different and the Same About Fall Florida Fishing

It’s fall fishing time for most of the country, but where I live in Florida, the temperatures are still pretty warm. While guys fishing in the lakes north of Florida are starting to focus on baitfish and shallow water in the backs of creeks, we don’t really have a lot of creeks at our lakes down here. So, what I like to focus on is the vegetation, and let me tell you, this is the prime time to fish vegetation in my home state.
FLORIDA STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

Ott DeFoe’s Three Baits for the Fall Transition

It’s officially time to start thinking about fall fishing according to Mercury Pro Team angler Ott DeFoe. Take some tips from the three-time Bass Pro Tour champion and try tying these three key baits for the fall transition.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rayburn
thelily.com

My grandmother left South Carolina during Jim Crow. My trip there taught me about her — and me.

Like many Black Americans, my grandmother Juanita left the South. She joined the millions of foot soldiers who were part of the Great Migration — a period that lasted from the early 1900s to the mid-1970s, when Jim Crow laws made life unbearable. I never knew exactly what led her to one day board a Greyhound bus from South Carolina to New York City. It could have been one or many unforgivable racist encounters; or maybe it was dispatches from the storied big cities that set her heart on fire in search of new dreams.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Sturgeon#Coxenomics#Mlf#Bassmaster Elite Series#The Flw Tour#Bass Pro Tour
majorleaguefishing.com

Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Set for Norfork Lake

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Arkie, Illini, LBL and Ozark divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Mountain Home, Arkansas, Oct. 7-9, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Norfork Lake. Hosted by the Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in the four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy