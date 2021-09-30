2021 Georgia’s Top 100 Public Companies

Last year – and this year as well – was marked by the challenges and tragedies of a pandemic and recession, though many Georgia businesses have displayed remarkable resilience and continue to thrive. The state remains atop lists of the best places in the country to do business. From a wealth of universities and technical colleges that provide a pipeline of great talent to flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that reach more than 80% of the country in less than two hours to ports that handle record amounts of cargo, Georgia offers the assets businesses need.