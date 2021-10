The pandemic has caused supply chain issues and shortages in a number of different industries, from air conditioners and kitchen appliances to cars, computer chips and lumber. Due to worker shortages, overwhelmed ports, and resource demands, many products that are typically readily available have become hard to find. Investment bank Raymond James anticipates that these problems will worsen in the latter half of 2021 before they start to improve.

