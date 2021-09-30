Bumbling through CPS School Transfer, Part III: Backup Plans

Borg Law Group offers tips for sending young adults to college with security. Young adults excitedly preparing to live life on their own for the first time often think of all the necessities of dorm life, college text books and a computer to help them get started. College freshmen may still seem like children, but in the eyes of the law, at age 18, they’re adults. While parents and grandparents are sending their children off with all the proper things for independent living, they often forget some important items – medical and financial powers of attorney.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO