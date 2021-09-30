CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bumbling through CPS School Transfer, Part III: Backup Plans

By Maureen Kelleher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the third post in a series. You can also read Part I and Part II by clicking the hyperlinks. Even though Youngest’s Mamá and I are now officially comadres, I still don’t really know if temporary guardianship is good enough to get Youngest back into Great Neighborhood School. The Loyola child law clinic guidance warns readers: Sometimes schools and doctors do not honor short-term guardianships. This can lead to problems with getting your children medical care and educational services.

