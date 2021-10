Military personnel have begun delivering fuel to petrol stations for the first time in a bid to tackle the ongoing supply crisis caused by a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.About 200 military personnel, half of them tanker drivers, have hit the road under Operation Escalin to deliver fuel to forecourts across the country. The troops, who have been on standby since last week, are expected to “fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move” in the lead up to Christmas.The government has said demand for fuel across the UK has stabilised, but...

