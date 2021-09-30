Valentina Ploy returns with new single, ‘Drunk Sleeping In Taxis’

After having a very successful year, Morray as returned with a new single to night called ‘Bad Situations’. The Fayetteville rapper recently earned his first BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best New Artist and is currently packing his bags to go on tour with J. Cole and 21 Savage. Traditionally, artists have always liked dropping new music before heading for the trek to perform in front of the audience so Morray has followed that strategy here it seems.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO