Valentina Ploy returns with new single, ‘Drunk Sleeping In Taxis’

By Surej Singh
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThai-Italian singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy has released a new single, ‘Drunk Sleeping In Taxis’. The single – released today (September 30) on streaming platforms – starts off slow, with Ploy’s crystalline voice set against soft keys and acoustic guitars. It slowly builds in its later half which showcases pop production by Richard Craker, who “played with the sounds [and] turned vocal ad libs into samples” to give the song less of an acoustic feel.

hiphop-n-more.com

Morray Returns with New Single ‘Bad Situations’: Listen

After having a very successful year, Morray as returned with a new single to night called ‘Bad Situations’. The Fayetteville rapper recently earned his first BET Hip Hop Awards nomination for Best New Artist and is currently packing his bags to go on tour with J. Cole and 21 Savage. Traditionally, artists have always liked dropping new music before heading for the trek to perform in front of the audience so Morray has followed that strategy here it seems.
soultracks.com

The Whispers to return with new single October 15 - hear song clip!

September 28, 2021) When it comes to the hearts of soul music lovers, there aren't many acts who have a place more special than The Whispers. And those millions of fans will be excited to hear that the "And The Beat Goes On" group is still going on with a new album coming soon, and a single being delivered on October 15. according a post on the group's Facebook page.
tejanonation.net

Beatriz Y Deztino return with new single and video ‘Muevelo’

After a five-year hiatus, Beatriz Y Deztino have returned with a new single and music video “Muevelo.”. The visual for the energetic cumbia incorporates the family of singer Beatriz Rojas to showcase part of the reason she took a break from music and the importance of inspiring future generations with Tejano music and culture.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Hollywood Returns With New Single "Pleasures"

Quality Control's own Jordan Hollywood has been steadily building buzz, and today the Florida rapper has come through with his brand new single "Pleasures." Despite what the title may suggest, however, Hollywood uses the opportunity to reflect on some of his internal struggles. "Coach and P changed my life forever...
Kerrang

The Regrettes return with ​“therapeutic” new single, Monday

The Regrettes are back! The Los Angeles garage-pop stars have just shared a new lockdown-inspired single, Monday. “I wrote our new song Monday on Zoom during the pandemic with my producer Tim Pagnotta and talented writer Michelle Buzz,” explains vocalist and songwriter Lydia Night. “At the time I was pretty...
SFGate

Adele Returns: New Single 'Easy on Me' Is Coming Next Week

On Tuesday morning, Adele announced on Twitter that her new single “Easy on Me” will release on October 15. A short, black-and-white video shows the singer putting a cassette tape into a car radio, turning up the volume and driving off as pages of sheet music blow out the windows. A light piano melody plays during the clip, reminiscent of Adele’s past songs, but sadly fans will have to wait until the single drops to hear the singer’s legendary vocals.
American Songwriter

Adele Readies Long-Anticipated Return LP with Teaser Clip of New Single “Easy On Me”

On Tuesday, October 5, Adele revealed a promising sign that she will soon return with a new album when the world needs her the most. An Instagram clip features the Grammy Award-winning artist pushing a cassette tape into her car stereo. Gentle piano, characteristic of her previous work begins to play as she drives off with the windows down. The caption suggests that she will release the full song, titled “Easy On Me” on October 15.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Couldn't Attend BET Hip Hop Awards "Due To COVID Restrictions"

As much as she would love to be enjoying the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a few of her famous friends, Summer Walker was forced to sit this one out. The singer has quite the busy schedule between balancing motherhood, her new romance, and her career, and on Friday (October 1), Summer shared why she had to ditch this year's award show.
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
