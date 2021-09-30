Valentina Ploy returns with new single, ‘Drunk Sleeping In Taxis’
Thai-Italian singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy has released a new single, ‘Drunk Sleeping In Taxis’. The single – released today (September 30) on streaming platforms – starts off slow, with Ploy’s crystalline voice set against soft keys and acoustic guitars. It slowly builds in its later half which showcases pop production by Richard Craker, who “played with the sounds [and] turned vocal ad libs into samples” to give the song less of an acoustic feel.www.nme.com
