How Can I Build Community in a Hall Style Dorm?

The majority of students that attend Cedarville will live in a hall style dorm at some point before they graduate. Whether you are a freshman who did not choose to live in Printy or Lawlor, or you are an upperclassman moving to a hall style dorm for the first time, you may wonder how you will get to know the people in your hall. The lack of space in a unit-style dorm often results in quick connection, but living in a hall-style dorm is a bit different. How can you build community when you are more than two feet away from your hallmates? Here are 5 fun tips for building community in a hall-style dorm!