The new report outlines the current state of the industry, outlooks for 2022, and addresses common pain points identified by event professionals across 15 industries. vFairs announced that they have released their State of Hybrid Events 2021 Report, available now. The report provides data and insights related to hybrid events in 2021 and 2022, as well as key challenges and actionable takeaways that event professionals can apply to their hybrid event programs.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO