NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday time is up for parents who are still worried about getting their kids vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hochul believes there are no more reasons to be concerned and, if they’re eligible, the kids should get a shot as soon as possible. She’s deploying a fleet of helpers to make it even easier. “We are here for one reason. One reason: To protect our children,” Hochul said. Hochul pressured parents Tuesday, saying she doesn’t comprehend why many are still reluctant to get their kids vaccinated. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO