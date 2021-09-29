How to Prepare for and Recover from Ransomware

New solution addresses and defends data protection on-prem and in the cloud. Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid cloud environments, today unveiled Qumulo® Recover Q, a business continuity and disaster recovery solution that bolsters existing strategies to help guard against and react to ransomware threats. The new solution helps customers minimize the attack surface threat actors target and leverages disaster recovery (DR) on-premises or in the cloud to quickly resume operations. A core component of Recover Q is a new low-cost cloud disaster recovery-as-a-service capability. This solution allows customers to replicate data and snapshots offsite, providing an added layer of defense and near-instant failover capability in the event of a disaster. In addition, with Recover Q, customers can eliminate redundant data centers to drive down capital costs.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO