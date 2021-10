Mississippi State currently sits with a 3-2 record as the open date approaches. Many expected the Bulldogs to be in this position, but one could make a case that State should be undefeated. Close losses to LSU and Memphis are the two blemishes on the Bulldog record. While the team often plays up or down to their competition, there is no question that Coach Mike Leach has the Bulldogs in each and every game they play.

